Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin to speak at ETH Hong Kong 2023 The City’s 1st Ethereum’s Owned Gathering

– . This event marks a significant milestone as the first Ethereum community-owned gathering in Hong Kong.ETH Hong Kong is proud to feature 50+ industry experts who will share their insights and expertise in the Web3 space. Notably, the event will be graced by Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, who will provide invaluable perspectives on the future of blockchain and Web3 technology.

These additions reflect ETH Hong Kong's commitment to fostering knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation within the Web3 ecosystem. The event coincides with Hong Kong's recent HK$30 billion mutual fund introduction in 2023, emphasizing the city's dedication to nurturing fintech, blockchain, and digital assets.

ETH Hong Kong, powered by Moongate, an NFT ticketing platform, cordially invites developers, builders, investors, and blockchain enthusiasts to join this immersive experience. This event promises a wealth of networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and collaborative endeavors. headtopics.com

Read more:

Cointelegraph »

This Hidden Ethereum (ETH) Support Is Extremely ImportantEthereum is losing bullish traction, but there's hidden support level that might save day

Ethereum price tests crucial support at $1,570 as ETH becomes a polarizing topicEthereum (ETH) price correlation to Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to widen since the mid-September reading, with the second-largest cryptocurrency by ma

Are Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) in Trouble After This Bitcoin Update?Whole shape of cryptocurrency market might change if BitVM ends up being successful

Ethereum (ETH) Might Crash If It Loses This Key LevelEthereum currently hovering above demand zone

Ethereum Foundation Attacked During 1,700 ETH SaleEthereum Foundation's sale not as smooth as expected

Hong Kong eyes stronger ties with Thailand to boost its economic growth in Southeast AsiaThailand and Hong Kong have agreed to promote more business exchanges as Hong Kong seeks more economic opportunities in Southeast Asia.