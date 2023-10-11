Ether to soar to $8,000 in 3 years and eventually may hit $35,000, predicts Standard Chartered

A report out Wednesday argues that the price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency may eventually climb as high as $35,000. Ether's price has been stuck alongside bitcoin's this year, but patient investors with a long horizon could be rewarded as Ethereum reclaims its dominance in crypto's smart contracts space and new use cases emerge, according to Standard Chartered.

" "Layer 2" solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism are developed on Ethereum itself to enhance its efficiency and help keep transactions within the Ethereum ecosystem, rather than moving to a competing network in an attempt to find lower fees. Keeping activity on Ethereum should increase the token's price-to-earnings ratio, Kendrick said.

Ether could reach $8,000 by end-2026, says Standard Chartered BankThe price of ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, could reach $8,000 by the end of 2026, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

Ether Could Hit $8K by End of 2026: Standard CharteredStephen Alpher is CoinDesk's managing editor for Markets. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

