Ethena to Back USDe Token with Bitcoin for Increased Safety and Scalability

Ethena announces plans to back its USDe token with Bitcoin , citing its safety and robustness compared to other assets. With Bitcoin 's increasing open interest, USDe has the potential to scale by a factor of 2.

5. Ethena previously offered a high annual percentage yield (APY) on staked USDe, but it has since decreased. Ethena believes that BTC derivative markets offer better scalability and liquidity for hedging purposes.

