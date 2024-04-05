Ethena's USDe Continues to Grow with Over $2 Billion Issued

Ethena 's USDe is supposed to maintain a $1 peg at all times. Since its release, over $2 billion in USDe has been issued, with demand continuing to grow. The controversial platform is currently generating an annual yield of 37% (a seven-day rolling average that can change) by shorting ether . Funding rates are periodic payments either to traders that are long or short based on the difference between perpetual contract markets and spot prices.

While such a strategy has attracted detractors, demand has continued to grow — as over $2 billion in USDe, its synthetic dollar, has been issued since its release. USDe is supposed to maintain a $1 peg at all times, mimicking a stablecoin but with a different backing mechanism. Developers say adding bitcoin to the mix will boost user yields while helping USDe issuance grow further. “After the unprecedented growth or USDe since launch, Ethena hedges represent ~20% of ETH open interest as of today,” Ethena developers said in an X pos

Ethena Usde Synthetic Dollars Stablecoin Yield Shorting Ether Bitcoin Backing Mechanism Finance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stablecoin Project Ethena Labs Bags $4M for USDe TreasuryShaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Ethena's ENA airdrop successful as USDe token sparks debate in crypto communityEthena (ENA) recorded a 29% increase on Wednesday after the airdrop of its governance tokens to users.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Ethena Labs adds bitcoin as USDe backing assetUSDe is now also being backed by bitcoin amid a resurgence in the world's oldest cryptocurrency, Ethena Labs said Thursday.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Ethena to Back USDe Token with Bitcoin for Increased Safety and ScalabilityEthena announces plans to back its USDe token with Bitcoin, citing its safety and robustness compared to other assets. With Bitcoin's increasing open interest, USDe has the potential to scale by a factor of 2.5.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Ethena, a $1.3B Yield-Earning Protocol, to Debut Governance Token Next WeekKrisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Arthur Hayes Clarifies: Ethena’s Yield Mechanism Unique from Terra’s Collapsed UST StablecoinCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »