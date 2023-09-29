Eternals Teased 4 Major MCU Stories... And Only 1 Actually Matters 2 Years Later

Eternals' set-ups seem to be going nowhere. It's only until the Eternals fight Ikaris and the Deviants in the present day that their presence begins to be felt in the MCU.

The events of Chloé Zhao's Eternals tease a few future changes not only for the team but also for the rest of the world. More specifically, Eternals' cliffhanger ending and post-credits scenes set up multiple MCU stories that seem crucial for future movies and shows. However, almost two full years after Eternals' release, the MCU is yet to acknowledge any of these loose ends.

Eternals Set Up 4 Massive MCU Stories The Eternals' battle against Ikaris and the Deviants ultimately resulted in the Tiamut's sabotaged birth and Arishem's sudden appearance above Earth. Such massive events are joined by Eternals' two post-credits scenes — one where Blade advises Black Knight not to wield the Ebony Blade, and one where Thanos' brother Eros a.k.a. Starfox reveals himself. The latter two haven't been acknowledged because the MCU's current slate doesn't have any releases where it makes sense for Dane Whitman, Blade, and Eros to appear.

Read more:

screenrant »

MCU X-Men Movie Gets First Major Update In YearsMarvel is taking a step forward—finally.

Iron Man's MCU Replacement Breaks The Oldest Origin TraditionIron Man's MCU legacy hero has a major difference.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 & Beyond Plans Teased By DirectorFreddy and his friends may not be done just yet.

Insomniac Games Fans Hope A Wolverine and Spider-Man Crossover Was Just TeasedWill Wolverine appear in Spider-Man 2?

When Chicago Fire Season 12 & More One Chicago Shows Could Return Teased In New ReportGood news for One Chicago fans!

New Walking Dead Project Teased For The Comic's 20th AnniversaryThe project remains a mystery for now.