Estonia Shifts Focus from Oil Shale to Renewable Energy Sources

The hits just keep on coming for fossil energy stakeholders. The latest field to face down reality is the oil shale business, which depends on favorable energy policies in Estonia and elsewhere for support. Now it’s about to get the boot. Instead, Estonia is turning the spotlight on its considerable offshore wind resources and a massive new long-duration, pumped hydropower energy storage project, most of which will be hidden underground.

“It is a complete energy system overhaul with minimal disruption to everyday life,” Zero Terrain explains. “We provide 100% renewable, affordable, secure energy and income for generations without compromising the environment or politics.” “As a result of the low use of critical materials, both the supply risk and the impact of material inflation are lower. This reduces the dependence of advanced economies on authoritarian regimes,” they ad

