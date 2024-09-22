Estate Surprises: Why You Need to Talk About Your Plan With Your Family

Handling the estate of a deceased parent can be emotionally complicated if the estate plan doesn't unfold as expected — say, if there is an uneven split of assets among children or a previously unknown heir who comes forward to claim a share of the estate.

Feelings of pain and betrayal can be avoided by having discussions about your estate plan with your family before death; however, estate planning attorneys say these conversations are rare.

It's unclear how common unexpected heirs are, but estate planning bombshells aren't unusual. More than a third, 36%, of people with a will. In the case of a previously unknown heir coming forward, experts say the first consideration is the will.

Shenkman said attorneys should have open and honest discussions with clients and ask questions about motivations during the will-writing process.Shenkman also encourages clients to have discussions with their children that are age appropriate, even if they don't disclose dollar amounts. This can help explain the decision-making behind how an inheritance is split up and avoid any feelings of betrayal after a parent's passing, he said.

