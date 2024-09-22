Estate Surprises Can Cause Family Conflict

Handling the estate of a deceased parent can be emotionally complicated if the estate plan doesn't unfold as expected — say, if there is an uneven split of assets among children or a previously unknown heir who comes forward to claim a share of the estate.

Feelings of pain and betrayal can be avoided by having discussions about your estate plan with your family before death; however, estate planning attorneys say these conversations are rare.found that 34% of millennials are unsure if their parents even have an estate plan. The site polled 1,000 adults.Middle-class Americans want to know how the wealthy make money

It's unclear how common unexpected heirs are, but estate planning bombshells aren't unusual. More than a third, 36%, of people with a willIn the case of a previously unknown heir coming forward, experts say the first consideration is the will.

Shenkman said attorneys should have open and honest discussions with clients and ask questions about motivations during the will-writing process.Shenkman also encourages clients to have discussions with their children that are age appropriate, even if they don't disclose dollar amounts. This can help explain the decision-making behind how an inheritance is split up and avoid any feelings of betrayal after a parent's passing, he said.

Estate Planning Will Inheritance Family Conflict Unexpected Heir

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Estate Surprises: Unexpected Beneficiaries and Unknown Heirs Can Cause Family DramaA new survey reveals that over a third of people with wills have surprises in store for their beneficiaries, including unexpected assets given to charities or pets. This raises concerns about the importance of family discussions regarding estate plans before death.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Estate Surprises: Why You Need to Talk About Your Plan With Your FamilyA new survey reveals that over a third of people with wills have surprises for their beneficiaries. Estate planning attorneys emphasize the importance of open communication about estate plans within families to avoid potential pain and betrayal.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Radical electric Audi A6 brings 466-mile range and hot 543bhp S6Striking estate and saloon gets Q6 e-tron tech, 800V architecture plus saloon and estate bodies

Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »

Paul McCartney Surprises Comedian Deon Cole On StageComedian Deon Cole was joined by none other than Paul McCartney for a surprise appearance during his set at the Hollywood Improv on Tuesday night. The pair cracked jokes and shared laughs with the audience.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

'This Day In Esoteric Political History' Live: October surprises, Boston history and more featuring Josh GondelmanJoin us for live taping of the podcast “This Day in Esoteric Political History,' where we'll revist the out-of-nowhere moments that radically changed past presidential races and to discuss whether shocks can actually shake things up among today’s polarized electorate.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students After They Request She Sing the National AnthemDanielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »