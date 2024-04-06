Establishment Political Machine Faces Existential Threat in New Jersey

The establishment political machine is facing an existential threat in New Jersey . This is a sign that the American people are in the process of retaking their power, versus the government's. This year’s U.S. Senate race in the Garden State highlights just how dire the situation has become for party bosses who've controlled politics in New Jersey for as long as anyone can remember.
On the Democratic side, the governor’s wife, Tammy Murphy, was expected to glide to a coronation on the strength of her deep pockets and her husband’s ability to dole out favors. Rather, she was forced to drop out of the race long before a single ballot was cast, after it became clear that her money and connections were not going to be enough to buy her the U.S. Senate currently occupied by 'Gold Bar Bob' Menendez, who faces, along with his wife, several weighty criminal charges. Not long after Mrs. Murphy's exit, another establishment candidate, former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, announced his bid for the U.S. Senate. However, he too faced significant challenges from grassroots candidates who were not willing to play by the party's rules. This shift in the political landscape of New Jersey is a clear indication that the people are demanding change and are no longer willing to accept the status quo
