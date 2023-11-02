Essex nurse welcomes £1.2m funding for glioblastoma research

Ms Saunders, from Essex, is campaigning to raise awareness of the cancer for the Brain Tumour Charity.It has awarded grants worth £1.2m, with the first going to Dr Tyler Miller, a research fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Ms Saunders' brother fell ill while visiting their mother in hospital, prompting his sister to demand he too have a scan.Mr Simons, a former UPS courier, had suffered no symptoms until a few days earlier when he experienced numbness in his right hand followed by stiffness in his right leg and a bad headache.

Mr Simons died seven weeks after his diagnosis in November 2018 while his mother died 11 weeks later, aged 77. Dr Millar's work will improve understanding of how glioblastoma cells avoid the immune system and continue to grow.

A second grant is going to Dr Spencer Watson, a post-doctoral researcher at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

