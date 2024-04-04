ESPN to Launch Standalone App in 2025, Says Disney CEO

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that ESPN will launch a standalone app in the fall of 2025, allowing customers to purchase the channel without cable. This comes after Disney 's partnership with Fox and Warner Bros. to create a direct-to-consumer app for sports programming . The joint venture will launch in 2024 and include ESPN , Fox Sports, TNT, and TBS. Currently, ESPN 's paid app does not include major live sporting events.

Iger stated that in 2025, all of ESPN's channels will be available as a standalone digital destination

Disney ESPN Standalone App Cable Partnership Direct-To-Consumer Sports Programming

