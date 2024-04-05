ESPN Splits with Longtime Executive Norby Williamson

ESPN has split with longtime executive Norby Williamson after nearly four decades with the network, a move that comes just months after popular sports analyst Pat McAfee called him out on air and accused him of 'attempting to sabotage our program.' The New York Post first reported news of Williamson’s departure from the network on Friday.

Sources told the Post that Williamson – the executive senior vice president of studio and event production – was at odds with Burke Magnus, who was promoted to president of content in March 2023. In an email sent to employees obtained by Fox News Digital, Magnus confirmed the split. 'Norby Williamson will be leaving the company today after nearly 40 years of dedicated service,' the note read. 'During Norby’s career, he made significant contributions across many important roles within Conten

