Former NHL coach and player Barry Melrose, who has been an Emmy Award-winning hockey analyst for ESPN since 1996, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is retiring, he announced Tuesday.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," Melrose, 67, said in a statement.

"I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands.", taking them to the Stanley Cup Finals in the first of his three seasons. headtopics.com

"He's bigger than any team," Gretzky said in a video tribute for ESPN."For decades, he's been suiting up -- and I mean suiting up -- for the game, for the sport, for hockey. ... You see, hockey is more than a game, it's a community -- a finely tuned orchestra -- and Barry was our conductor.

"Barry has given so much to the game. And now he needs our support, and all of us in hockey are here for him."Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. headtopics.com

Melrose regularly worked alongside Steve Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN's hockey coverage -- which included All-Star Games, Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Finals -- over his career.."Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early and looked like a million bucks. I love him; I'll miss him.

Read more:

espn »

ESPN hockey stalwart Barry Melrose 'stepping away' from network after Parkinson's diagnosisBarry Melrose, a staple of pro hockey coverage for almost three decades, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to ESPN’s John Buccigross.

Packers-Raiders MNF: Kicker brothers Anders, Daniel Carlson to battle - ESPN - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPNIn a family first, Anders and Daniel Carlson will face each other in the same game on Monday night.

Brian Burns emblematic of Panthers' struggles in rebuilding year - ESPN - Carolina Panthers Blog- ESPNThe Panthers said this isn't a rebuild -- but at 0-5, it clearly is -- and they could really use the first-round picks offered for Burns in 2022.

American Made: What Happened To Barry Seal’s Wife In Real LifeAmerican Made featured Tom Cruise as commercial pilot and drug smuggler Barry Seal, but how accurately does the movie depict his real wife?

Barry Manilow prepares upcoming Broadway musical 'Harmony,' at long lastMore than 30 years after the musical “Harmony” was written, it finally prepares to make its Broadway debut. The show was almost lost to history — like its subject. The historical show written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman tells the true story of the forgotten German performing group The Comedian Harmonists. Many regard the six-man group as one of the first boy bands but the Nazi party denounced them for being degenerates. Three of the group’s members were Jewish, and possessing their music

New 'Saltburn' Teaser — Barry Keoghan Is Out of PlaceBarry Keoghan struggles to fit into a world of sin and opulence in a new teaser trailer for Emerald Fennell's new drama, Saltburn. Watch it here.