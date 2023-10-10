ESPN's Barry Melrose retires after Parkinson's disease diagnosis - ESPN

Former NHL coach and player Barry Melrose, who has been an Emmy Award-winning hockey analyst for ESPN since 1996, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is retiring, he announced Tuesday.
"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," Melrose, 67, said in a statement.
"I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands.", taking them to the Stanley Cup Finals in the first of his three seasons.
"He's bigger than any team," Gretzky said in a video tribute for ESPN."For decades, he's been suiting up -- and I mean suiting up -- for the game, for the sport, for hockey. ... You see, hockey is more than a game, it's a community -- a finely tuned orchestra -- and Barry was our conductor.
"Barry has given so much to the game. And now he needs our support, and all of us in hockey are here for him."Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century.
Melrose regularly worked alongside Steve Levy and John Buccigross on ESPN's hockey coverage -- which included All-Star Games, Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Finals -- over his career. A razor sharp wit, he was always early and looked like a million bucks. I love him; I'll miss him.