ESPN reporter granted restraining order against NJ stalker

Malika Andrews, host of ESPN’s “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown,” was granted a temporary restraining order against a New Jersey man who has been stalking her since Sept. 2022,The allegations cited in the documents reveal a disturbing pattern of behavior on behalf of Abubakar, beginning with seemingly benign direct messages on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Eventually, those messages became threatening in nature.

In her temporary restraining order request, she also noted Abubakar had recently traveled to ESPN’s Los Angeles facility looking to make contact with her, Smith and Qerim ... causing her to fear for her safety- NBC’s Mike Tirico botches N.J.

Amazon river temps near 100 degrees as more than 100 dolphins found deadExperts believe high water temperatures are the most likely cause of the deaths.

Charmin introduces first new toilet paper design in 100 years: here’s what it isCharmin has announced a new design in its toilet paper for the first time in 100 years — and it’s not what you think.

Malika Andrews

In her temporary restraining order request, she also noted Abubakar had recently traveled to ESPN's Los Angeles facility looking to make contact with her, Smith and Qerim ... causing her to fear for her safety

- Aaron Boone reveals parting message to Yankees after finishing disappointing season

