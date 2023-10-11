ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose retires after Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Melrose, 67, played in the WHA as a defenseman with the Cincinnati Stingers from 1976 to 1979 and in the NHL from 1979 to 1986 with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wing, according...

He was the coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 1992 to 1995 and left the broadcast booth to coach the Tampa Bay Lightning for 16 games during the 2008-09 season.

After nearly three decades on air, ESPN thanks Barry Melrose for an unforgettable career & we wish him all the best“I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey. It’s now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next,” Melrose said in a statement. headtopics.com

“Barry Melrose has Parkinson’s disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his,” Buccigross wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor-sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I’ll miss him.

“Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person. And hockey on ESPN won’t be the same without him,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “For nearly 50 years, as a player, coach and broadcaster, Barry‘s gigantic personality and trademark style have made our game bigger, more exciting and more entertaining. His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. headtopics.com

“Barry has given so much to the game. And now he needs our support, and all of us in hockey are here for him.”Now Barry Melrose, who's been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his own.

