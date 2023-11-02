Esfuerzos diplomáticos para parar la guerra ganan fuerza mientras soldados israelíes avanzan en Gaza

Los soldados devolvieron el fuego y recurrieron a la artillería, además de a ataques desde un helicóptero y un buque. Los reportes no pudieron confirmarse de forma independiente. Cientos de miles de palestinos siguen en la zona de los combates en el norte de Gaza a pesar de los repetidos llamados de Israel a evacuar el lugar y dirigirse al sur, que también está siendo bombardeado por sus fuerzas.

United States Headlines Read more: SDUT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals gather near Gaza border crossing to enter EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing. Ambulances also moved through the crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign nationals, injured Palestinians wait to leave Gaza for EgyptThe Hamas border authority told hundreds of foreign nationals and Palestinian dual citizens to show up at the Rafah border crossing Wednesday.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Gaza evacuations send Injured, foreign nationals through Rafah crossing in EgyptThe Rafah border crossing opened after negotiations between the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian governments and Hamas, with Qatar mediating, according to a person briefed on the agreement.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

SDUT: EEUU afirma que un alto al fuego ahora en Gaza consolidaría las acciones de HamásEl secretario de Estado estadounidense, Antony Blinken, rechazó este martes un alto al fuego en Gaza ya que supondría consolidar las acciones de Hamás, según dijo en una audiencia en el Senado en la que fue interrumpido varias veces por ciudadanos que pedían el fin de la guerra.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Una de las mexicanas atrapadas en Franja de Gaza logra salir rumbo a EgiptoEl Gobierno de México reveló este miércoles que Michelle Rabel, una de las mexicanas que estaba atrapada en la Franja de Gaza por el conflicto entre Hamás e Israel, ha logrado salir del lugar y se encamina a Egipto para salvaguardarse.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel strikes ‘all parts of Gaza’ as forces push toward Gaza CityIsraeli forces have entered the outskirts of Gaza City. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕