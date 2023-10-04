Escaped Virginia inmate newly tied to DC-area carjacking, kidnapping in Maryland; Reward climbs to $20K

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to share what happened after he was carjacked at gunpoint in the nation’s capital.has been newly linked to a Maryland carjacking and kidnapping incident outside Washington, D.C.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped custody while getting medical help at St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico, Virginia, on Aug. 12. He has been on the run ever since from the U.S.

The Montgomery County Police Department revealed Monday that Roulack has been newly identified as the suspect in a Sept. 1 carjacking and kidnapping inThe U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday released several more photos of Roulack, saying he is now facing kidnapping, armed robbery, armed carjacking, first-degree assault and vehicle theft charges in connection with that incident. headtopics.com

Roulack notably has a tattoo on his right cheek that says,"Cut Throat," a tattoo that says,"RIP ish," on his left arm and a tattoo saying,"Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness," on his right arm, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

