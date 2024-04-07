Escape From Tarkov: New Details Confirmed for Upcoming Release

Escape From Tarkov game director Nikita Buyanov confirms details about the upcoming release and what will be added. The interview covers various subjects within the Tarkov universe, including the next wipe, preparation for release, storyline quests , and the continuation of wipes even after the full game is released.

The prestige system will play a role in carrying over certain elements from wipe to wipe. Additionally, a new map is mentioned, which will be connected to at least one other map.

Escape From Tarkov Release Game Director Nikita Buyanov Wipe Preparation Storyline Quests Prestige System New Map

