Escalating Hostilities and Fake News in Mali Conflict

Escalating hostilities between Malian forces and separatists have also spilled online as the rivals and their supporters battle to control the narrative via fake social media accounts and state-sponsored "fact-checking". The army, Tuareg-dominated rebel groups and jihadists have been fighting for territorial control in the north since the summer when the ruling junta ordered UN peacekeepers to pull out of the region.

Tuesday's recapture of Kidal, a strategic Tuareg stronghold, represents a significant symbolic success for the military. The conflict has further fuelled tensions in the Sahel, which has seen military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the past three years. A fake statement in French on X (formerly Twitter) attributed to Mali's prime minister announcing that government troops had "abandoned" Anefis, a village recaptured from the rebels on October 7. Images from an American film alongside photos of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's hideout and falsely claimed the pictures showed a tunnel housing a "terrorist leader"

