ESA Plans to Create Solar Eclipses to Study Sun's Corona

The European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing to create its own solar eclipses to study the Sun's corona. Two spacecraft will fly 150 meters apart, with one blocking the corona from the other, which will observe it using a coronagraph.

Precise formation flying and advanced technology will be used for this challenging mission.

