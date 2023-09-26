Erin Andrews recalls moment she learned Taylor Swift was at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

No one had a better reaction to learning Taylor Swift was at Sunday’s Chiefs game than Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews. , which she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson, Andrews detailed how she got the confirmation from Kelce while on the field before the game with her Fox NFL teammate Greg Olsen, who also appeared on the podcast’s episode.

“All of the sudden, Erin walked up and she’s like, ‘Guys, I just got a text from Z [their producer],’ and she’s like, ‘The word on the street is that Taylor Swift is here,'” Olsen, also a guest on the podcast. recalled.

The former NFL tight end, 38, then told Kelce as he was warming up: “‘Travis, when you’re done with this whole football thing, Erin Andrews needs to speak to you.'” Andrews, 45, then connected with Kelce, who had invited Swift to check him out in action at Arrowhead.Getty Images headtopics.com

Travis Kelce prior to the Chiefs-Bears game on Sept. 24, 2023.“He’s in the middle of a drill, Greg screams, ‘Hey, Trav, EA needs you in a minute to talk about some non-football things,'” Andrews said.

“I go and I talk to Travis, he confirms … and the three of us, great friends, Greg more so just because they have the brotherhood and the Tight End U going for them, but Trav, great guy, all three of us, he goes, ‘Yeah, she’s going to be here but you didn’t hear that from me.'”

She then ran over to Kevin Burkhardt, Fox’s play-by-play announcer, to share the news.

“I run over to Greg and Kevin like a little kid, I’m like, ‘You guys! She’s here!'”

Taylor Swift watches the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna."I heard she was in the house… so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis."