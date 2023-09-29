Erica Steele DNM, ND, CFMP, BCND, MPH

Erica Steele, DNM, ND, a naturopathic doctor in family practice, is trained in holistic medicine, functional medicine, integrative medicine, and homeopathy, and helps people heal all over the world. Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment. Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment.

Empathy in Healthcare: Putting Care Back into the System

Medical errors accounts for many as 251,000 deaths annually in the United States.

Patients feel safe to disclose healthcare secrets when they feel heard and respected. Providers are responsible for creating an environment in which patients feel safe.