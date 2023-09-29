Erica Steele DNM, ND, CFMP, BCND, MPH

Erica Steele, DNM, ND, a naturopathic doctor in family practice, is trained in holistic medicine, functional medicine, integrative medicine, and homeopathy, and helps people heal all over the world. Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment. Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment.
Medical errors happen everyday, but what happens when doctors harm their patients instead of helping them? Medical errors happen everyday, but what happens when doctors harm their patients instead of helping them?Informed consent is needed when making healthcare decisions; some providers choose to bully patients into participating in procedures.
Informed consent is needed when making healthcare decisions; some providers choose to bully patients into participating in procedures.There is a perception that women are unaware of the responsibilities in healthcare decisions. The data clearly show that women are competent and willing to be fully responsible for their health and for healthcare decisions. headtopics.com
There is a perception that women are unaware of the responsibilities in healthcare decisions. The data clearly show that women are competent and willing to be fully responsible for their health and for healthcare decisions.
Empathy in Healthcare: Putting Care Back into the System
Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment.
Empathy is a crucial component in healthcare, but it is often missing in today's fast-paced medical environment.
Medical errors happen everyday, but what happens when doctors harm their patients instead of helping them?
Medical errors happen everyday, but what happens when doctors harm their patients instead of helping them?Informed consent is needed when making healthcare decisions; some providers choose to bully patients into participating in procedures.
Informed consent is needed when making healthcare decisions; some providers choose to bully patients into participating in procedures.There is a perception that women are unaware of the responsibilities in healthcare decisions. The data clearly show that women are competent and willing to be fully responsible for their health and for healthcare decisions.
There is a perception that women are unaware of the responsibilities in healthcare decisions. The data clearly show that women are competent and willing to be fully responsible for their health and for healthcare decisions.
Medical errors accounts for many as 251,000 deaths annually in the United States.
Medical errors accounts for many as 251,000 deaths annually in the United States.Patients feel safe to disclose healthcare secrets when they feel heard and respected. Providers are responsible for creating an environment in which patients feel safe.
Patients feel safe to disclose healthcare secrets when they feel heard and respected. Providers are responsible for creating an environment in which patients feel safe.