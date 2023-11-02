Eric Trump to take the stand in non-jury civil trial against Trump Organization stemming from NYAG lawsuit

JUDGE DENIES TRUMP TEAM'S REQUESTS FOR IMMEDIATE VERDICT IN FRAUD TRIAL AFTER COHEN TESTIMONY The trial comes after James, a Democrat, brought a lawsuit against Trump last year alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. James claimed Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, committed 'numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation' on their financial statements.

