Eric Adams’ friends, advisers sure have some troubling ties

Mayor Eric Adams’ readiness to embrace people from every community and even make some his advisers is commendable — but there are limits. Bahi’s circle, he suggests, includes figures with Islamist, anti-Jewish or anti-Israel links, too. Having people like Bahi serving on the mayor’s staff, Westrop argues, “amplifies the Islamists” — including those who detest the West.

of Chinese Communist Party ties to one of Adams’ closest advisors, Winnie Greco.

The CCP is America’s biggest threat. Where does this end? One of that Muslim group’s co-founders, Asad Dandi, reportedly “sympathized with Al Qaeda.” “Through Bahi,” argues Westrop, “the Adams administration has become closely intertwined with New York Islamist networks.”

At a recent press conference, Adams was joined by Bahi and Islamists such as Talib Abdur-Rashid, of the Islamic Leadership Council of New York. Members of the council have reportedly praised terror groups; Abdur-Rashid has “defended the Iranian regime’s call for Israel’s destruction,” says Westrop. headtopics.com

Adams spokesman Charles Lutvak dismisses Westrop’s report as “nonsense,” claiming much of it isn’t backed up.Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

