Erectile dysfunction ruining your love life? There’s one easy fix, scientists say — and it’s free

Improve your sleep quality — and watch the sparks fly. A recent Stanford University study uncovered a possible link between erectile dysfunction and insomnia — saying that 58% of men suffering from lack of shuteye were also struggling with repeated failure to launch.

was published this month in the journal European Urology Focus. The study worked with 539,109 men who were diagnosed with insomnia, 356,575 of which were treated medically.

“Men diagnosed with insomnia only were found to have a higher risk of developing ED,” the authors wrote.were also more often treated for erectile dysfunction — suggesting that insomnia treatments may exacerbate ED.30 million American men

. The buzz-killing condition is typically associated with age, certain medications, diseases, psychological issues or being overweight or smoking.

