ERCOT Updates Minimum Operating Reserves for Emergency Conditions

Cooler days are ahead and ERCOT updated its minimum operating reserves for emergency conditions. This is part of ERCOT's "reliability-first" approach to grid operations but some Texas energy experts say consumers likely won't see an upside for a while. ERCOT is taking steps to prevent a repeat of the devastating winter storm that hit Texas two years ago.

Computer simulations showed the grid would be more stable if greater amounts of electricity were held in reserve and to do that, ERCOT raised thresholds. That means you're likely to hear more emergency alerts on your phone during the coldest and hottest weather. Here in San Antonio CPS Energy says we have about 16 hundred megawatts, above what it expects our peak demand will be

