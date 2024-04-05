Equifax to Pay $575 Million Fine for Data Breach

The credit agency Equifax agreed to pay $575 million to the FTC and its customers in 2019 after a cyber security breach, making it one of the biggest data breach fines levied against an American Company. Investigators said the company failed to fix a critical vulnerability leading to 150 million customers’ data being compromised. The FTC also found that Equifax failed to inform the public of the breach until weeks after the attack.

The ransomware attack on Jacksonville Beach residents is on a smaller scale compared to the attack on Equifax customers, but citizens can take legal action against a city or municipality, according to lawyer Shannon Schott

