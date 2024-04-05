EPOS Introduces New Wired Headsets for Call Center and Home Workers

In recent months I have hardly seen a headset for review and suddenly, I am inundated. This month I’ve had the opportunity to look at two wired headsets from from EPOS , the company that grew out of a joint venture between Demant A/S and Sennheiser. Since the brand was reorganized, EPOS has gone from strength to strength by producing some incredibly advanced wired and wireless headsets for home and travel use. EPOS also makes some superb wireless speakerphones for travel and office use.

The latest headsets from EPOS consist of two wired series, the IMPACT 700 and IMPACT 800. They are both aimed at call center use but are also perfect for home workers. Both headsets incorporate genuinely innovative technology that makes audio communication both clearer and more efficient.The IMPACT 800 series is the latest range of enterprise headsets and is designed for use in a variety of office setting

