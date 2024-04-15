Epignosis Creates Office Etiquette Guide to Combat Workplace Faux Pas

After years of prolonged working from home, some employees at Epignosis , a software learning comany, were returning to offices but not treating them as shared spaces . As a result, the 235-person company, which is 30% remote and 70% hybrid, created an office etiquette guide and required that all existing and new employees get training on it, says Christina Gialleli, the director of people operations at Epignosis .
"Offices are busy now," she says. Some recurring issues of today's office include people talking too loudly in areas meant for focused work or taking personal calls in an open space.Unkempt workspaces are another big problem, Gialleli says. Things you'd think would be"common sense" are turning out to be big problems, she says, but explains that people have trouble"adjusting to not being on your own in your home office.
In response, Epignosis employees are now trained on an office etiquette guide, which includes reminders about picking up after yourself in the communal kitchen and not adjusting the A/C to freezing.Being mindful is especially important in hybrid workplaces where employees aren't always in the room together.
Epignosis Office Etiquette Workplace Shared Spaces Remote Work Hybrid Work Mindfulness Workplace Faux Pas
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »