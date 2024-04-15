Epignosis Creates Office Etiquette Guide to Combat Workplace Faux Pas

After years of prolonged working from home, some employees at Epignosis , a software learning comany, were returning to offices but not treating them as shared spaces . As a result, the 235-person company, which is 30% remote and 70% hybrid, created an office etiquette guide and required that all existing and new employees get training on it, says Christina Gialleli, the director of people operations at Epignosis .

"Offices are busy now," she says. Some recurring issues of today's office include people talking too loudly in areas meant for focused work or taking personal calls in an open space.Unkempt workspaces are another big problem, Gialleli says. Things you'd think would be"common sense" are turning out to be big problems, she says, but explains that people have trouble"adjusting to not being on your own in your home office.

In response, Epignosis employees are now trained on an office etiquette guide, which includes reminders about picking up after yourself in the communal kitchen and not adjusting the A/C to freezing.Being mindful is especially important in hybrid workplaces where employees aren't always in the room together.

Epignosis Office Etiquette Workplace Shared Spaces Remote Work Hybrid Work Mindfulness Workplace Faux Pas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The worst social etiquette mistake people are making in the office, according to an HR proSome workers are bringing their bad habits back to the office.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

The worst social etiquette mistake people are making in the office, according to an HR proSome workers are bringing their bad habits back to the office.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Rosalía Has Replaced The Office Siren With The Office DominatrixWhat happens when all those “Office Sirens” ascend the corporate ladder? Rosalía’s answer, it would seem, would be to assume the characteristics of a Corporate Dominatrix.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

'Dianne Feinstein Post Office': Proposal seeks to rename SF post office in late senator's honorA historic post office in San Francisco could soon carry the name of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in honor and celebration of the late lawmaker for her 'remarkable legacy of service.'

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Marks Box Office High at China Box OfficeThe New Empire continues to take the worldwide box office by storm, and China is no exception.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Everything to Know About Creating a Wedding RegistryLearn registry etiquette and some essentials to include in your list.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »