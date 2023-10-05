Epic Games Store's First Free Game of October Is Here

Epic Games Store's first free game of October is now available. As always, there are no strings attached or subscriptions required. Any Epic Games Store user can download the game for free, and it costs nothing to be a user of the digital PC storefront. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, however, you only have until October 12, aka next Thursday, to download the game for free.

The game has no available data on Metacritic, but on Steam it does. 461 users have reviewed the game, and of these 461 reviews, 74 percent are positive and recommend the game, giving the game a"Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating. Below, you can read more about it and check out a trailer for it.

"Godlike Burger puts you in the shoes of a maniac chef who makes the best burgers in the universe. The secret ingredient? The customers themselves! Run the restaurant, cook delicious burgers and kill lots of aliens. But be careful – leave no witnesses uncooked," reads an official blurb about the game. headtopics.com

The game's official description continues:"During the day, different aliens arrive to taste those delicious burgers at your space restaurant. Well, or to be killed and turned into minced meat. The freezers don't fill themselves, right? You can attack them head-on with your trusty meat cleaver or use a variety of traps to dispose of them in more creative ways.

