EPA urged to intervene in Alabama water system reportedly plagued by contamination, leaks

Environmental groups have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to intervene in a south Alabama water system they said has been plagued by leaks, contamination and financial mismanagement, endangering residents in the low-income community.

2 MILLION GALLONS PER DAY FROM LAKE MICHIGAN The city of 19,000 has a population that is more than 90% Black and a median income of $32,900, according to Census records. 'Those responsible for protecting our right to clean, affordable water have epically failed us,' Carletta Davis, president of the We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, said in a statement.

