EPA Imposes First-Ever Limits on "Forever Chemicals" in Tap Water

The Environmental Protection Agency is imposing first-ever limits on certain " forever chemicals " in tap water that will require utilities to reduce them to the lowest level they can be reliably measured. The rule is the first national drinking water limit on toxic PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are widespread and long-lasting in the environment.

The Biden administration says the action will reduce exposure for 100 million people and help prevent thousands of illnesses, including cancers. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the rule is the most important action the EPA has ever taken on PFAS."The result is a comprehensive and life-changing rule, one that will improve the health and vitality of so many communities across our country," said Regan.Health advocates praised the EPA for not backing away from tough limits that the agency proposed last year. But water utilities took issue with the rule, saying treatment systems are expensive to install and that customers will end up paying more for water. The agency has also proposed forcing utilities to remove dangerous lead pipes.Utility groups warn the rules will cost tens of billions of dollars each and fall the hardest on small communities with fewer resources. Legal challenges will likely follow.Here’s what to know about PFAS and the EPA’s new strict limits. PFAS chemicals are hazardous because they don’t degrade in the environment, and have earned the nickname "forever chemicals

