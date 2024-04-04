EPA Awards $20 Billion in Grants for Clean Energy Projects

The U.S. Environment al Protection Agency is awarding $20 billion in grants for clean energy projects combating climate change , including residential heat pumps , electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers .

The funds come from two programs that are part of the green bank created in the Biden administrations landmark climate law passed in 2022.

EPA Grants Clean Energy Climate Change Residential Heat Pumps Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Community Cooling Centers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EPA awards $20 billion in green bank grants for clean energy projects nationwideThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $20 billion in grants for clean energy projects combating climate change, including residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

EPA awards $20 billion in green bank grants for clean energy projects nationwideThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $20 billion in grants for clean energy projects combating climate change, including residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

EPA Awards $20 Billion in Grants for Clean Energy ProjectsThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing $20 billion in grants for clean energy initiatives to address climate change, such as residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations, and community cooling centers. The funding is sourced from two programs within the newly established 'green bank' under the Biden administration's significant climate legislation enacted in 2022.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Biden administration awards $20 billion for clean energy investment in low-income communitiesBiden administration awards $20 billion for clean energy investment in low-income communities

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Intel to receive $20 billion in federal subsidies for semiconductor projectsIntel has been awarded $20 billion in federal subsidies to advance semiconductor manufacturing projects in four U.S. states. The funding will support Intel's plans to invest over $100 billion in the U.S. to expand chipmaking capacity and produce cutting-edge AI chips.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

U.S. to pump up to $20 billion into Intel chip plants in 4 statesThe deal would put the United States in a position to produce 20% of the world's most advanced chips by 2030, the Commerce Department said.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »