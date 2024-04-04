EPA Awards $20 Billion in Grants for Clean Energy Projects

The U.S. Environment al Protection Agency is awarding $20 billion in grants for clean energy projects combating climate change , including residential heat pumps , electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers .

The funds come from two programs that are part of the “green bank” created in the Biden administration’s landmark climate law passed in 2022.

