EPA Announces Rule to Reduce Ethylene Oxide Emissions from Medical Device Sterilization Facilities

After years of community activism, the Environmental Protection Agency has announced a rule to reduce ethylene oxide emissions from medical device sterilization facilities. Ethylene oxide is a gas used to sterilize medical devices but has been linked to cancer risk.

The rule aims to reduce 90% of ethylene oxide emissions. Around 20 billion medical devices in the US are sterilized with ethylene oxide every year.

