EPA Administrator Defends $20 Billion 'Green Bank' Program

The head of the Environment al Protection Agency defended a new $20 billion federal ' green bank ' program, which aims to finance low-carbon solutions . The program will fund projects such as residential heat pumps , energy-efficient home improvements, electric vehicle charging stations , and community cooling centers .

Republicans in Congress have expressed concerns over the program's accountability and transparency.

