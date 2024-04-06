Environmental Laws Threaten High-Voltage Transmission Line in Iowa and Wisconsin

A high-voltage transmission line between Iowa and Wisconsin , expected to connect more than 160 renewable-energy facilities , producing nearly 25 gigawatts of green power , to the Midwestern grid, might not get finished due to U.S. environmental laws. The line would run through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, a habitat for bald eagles and other migratory birds .
Environmental groups are opposing new infrastructure encroaching on wetlands, forests, and other ecosystems
