Environmental Laws Threaten High-Voltage Transmission Line in Iowa and Wisconsin

A high-voltage transmission line between Iowa and Wisconsin , expected to connect more than 160 renewable-energy facilities , producing nearly 25 gigawatts of green power , to the Midwestern grid, might not get finished due to U.S. environmental laws. The line would run through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, a habitat for bald eagles and other migratory birds .

Environmental groups are opposing new infrastructure encroaching on wetlands, forests, and other ecosystems

High-Voltage Transmission Line Iowa Wisconsin Renewable-Energy Facilities Green Power Midwestern Grid U.S. Environmental Laws Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife And Fis Bald Eagles Migratory Birds Environmental Groups Infrastructure Wetlands Forests Ecosystems

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nature Research Seeking Environmental Scientist with Background in Environmental EconomicsNature Research is looking for an environmental scientist with a strong background in environmental economics to join their team. The scientist should have a deep understanding of the subject and the ability to think critically and dynamically when faced with new information.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Kansas State vs Iowa Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Wildcats Hang Tough in IowaMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Coffee producers worldwide grapple with new environmental laws aimed at protecting forestsNew European Union rules aimed at protecting forests are reordering how the world gets its coffee. Vietnam coffee farmers are adapting their methods to meet these rules.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Coffman: Aurora police enforce local laws, not immigration laws, and our resolution doesn’t change that A recent Denver Post editorial reiterated a tired, old, inaccurate trope that Aurora’s police department “will check the immigration status and tell ICE for deportation cases.” This is patently wro…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Decreases in social disparities in air pollution during lockdown suggest the need for sustainable policiesIs everyone equally affected by environmental pollution? This is the essence of 'environmental justice,' a concept that originated in the United States during the 1970s. It revolves around the idea of ensuring fairness and equity in environmental issues, preventing the disproportionate impact of environmental problems on specific groups or regions.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Wisconsin governor blocks bill that would keep biological males off girls sports teamsThe governor says his veto helped 'trans kids' in Wisconsin.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »