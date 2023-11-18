Entitled Parent Stories

To tell us about the most entitled thing they've ever witnessed a parent — or any family member — do or say. As you can imagine, the responses were prettyyyy infuriating. Here are some of the wildest stories we received:. Frankly, even just doing that in a school play is incredibly rude, but he did it for fricking *Broadway.* I was completely mortified and immediately told him to turn it off (as did my mom on the other side of me).
He told me/us to be quiet, stating that if he could hear, he would be able to finish the call quicker. I pleaded that he at least take it outside, to which he just leaned away from me and finished the call." "To top it off, when I brought it up at intermission, he chastised me for ruining a perfectly good experience 'he had paid for' by daring to demean him in public.""Near the beginning of the pandemic, my mom was paranoid, so she hoarded toilet paper and cleaning supplies. At one point, we had 70 rolls of toilet paper at home. Well, she would take me grocery shopping with her. She wanted to be the first in line, so we would get there at 7:00 a.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 471. / 22,5 Read more »