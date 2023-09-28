Entire ‘Leprechaun’ Franchise to Stream on Hulu

Get ready for a bloody pot of gold this Halloween. Hulu’s Pot of Gold This includes Leprechaun, Leprechaun 2, Leprechaun 3, Leprechaun 4: In Space, Leprechaun in the Hood, Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood, Leprechaun: Origins, and Leprechaun: Returns.

While this franchise isn’t as beloved as say something like Halloween or Friday the 13th, its unique holiday ties have made it a fun watch every St. Patrick’s Day. It was also one of those films that blended horror and comedy which wasn’t as common as it is today.

However, the reason you watch Leprechaun is for Warwick Davis’ unhinged performance. The actor is more known for family friendly roles in Star Wars and Willow, but Leprechaun showed a scary side of him that we hadn’t seen before. He’s unrecognizable under all the makeup and that helps create such twisted betrayal of a mythical creature who has mostly been marketed to children. This isn’t your Lucky Charms type of happy-go-lucky leprechaun, this is a murder happy psycho hell-bent on getting his pot of gold back. The first film is also well known for being Jennifer Aniston’s big screen debut.

Read more:

Collider »

The Boys Spinoff Gen V Earns Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Entire FranchiseGen V premieres on Prime Video on September 29.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via NetflixWant to know how to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin online? The miniseries is available to stream online with a subscription.

Agatha Christie SonyLIV Series ‘Charlie Chopra’ Set for Franchise Expansion by Vishal Bhardwaj (EXCLUSIVE)The world of detective Charlie Chopra, based on characters created by Agatha Christie, is set to have a prolonged life in India as a franchise.

Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 82Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the 'Harry Potter' movies, has died. He was 82.

Green Lantern's Radiant Dead Just Became the Franchise's Most Powerful CorpsThe Green Lantern Corps has twisted new opposites.

Michael Gambon, Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Has Died at 82The prolific Irish British actor portrayed Dumbledore in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

The Big Picture Hulu is killing it this Halloween season with their endless amount of horror offerings. From new haunting films like The Boogeyman to old favorites like Ash vs Evil Dead, the streamer’s October line is perfect for any horror fan to get into the spooky holiday spirit. If you're looking to celebrate the genre, there are many horror films celebrating major anniversaries in 2023. This includes Leprechaun which is turning 30 years old. Now if you're feeling lucky, starting October 1, slasher fans can stream the entire Leprechaun franchise on Hulu.

Hulu’s Pot of Gold This includes Leprechaun, Leprechaun 2, Leprechaun 3, Leprechaun 4: In Space, Leprechaun in the Hood, Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood, Leprechaun: Origins, and Leprechaun: Returns. While this franchise isn’t as beloved as say something like Halloween or Friday the 13th, its unique holiday ties have made it a fun watch every St. Patrick’s Day. It was also one of those films that blended horror and comedy which wasn’t as common as it is today.

However, the reason you watch Leprechaun is for Warwick Davis’ unhinged performance. The actor is more known for family friendly roles in Star Wars and Willow, but Leprechaun showed a scary side of him that we hadn’t seen before. He’s unrecognizable under all the makeup and that helps create such twisted betrayal of a mythical creature who has mostly been marketed to children. This isn’t your Lucky Charms type of happy-go-lucky leprechaun, this is a murder happy psycho hell-bent on getting his pot of gold back. The first film is also well known for being Jennifer Aniston’s big screen debut. The actress isn’t known for the horror genre with legendary comedies like Friends under her belt, but like most A-list stars, this blood-soaked genre was her big break.

Nothing’s Better than Holiday Slashers While Horror fans never need an excuse to watch their favorite nightmares, there’s just something about holiday horror films that feel extra special. Particularly holiday slashers. Halloween, Black Christmas, New Year's Evil, My Bloody Valentine, and Silent Night, Deadly Night are among the most celebrated films in the genre. While Leprechaun’s less desirable sequels are some of the trashier examples of its era, especially when space gets involved, the first film did at least try to create an atmospheric slasher with a blood-red heart of gold. It successfully created a yearly slasher franchise that the genre hadn’t seen since A Nightmare on Elm Street. With Legacy sequels becoming extremely popular in recent years there's a new Leprechaun film in the works, so the end of this series’ rainbow may not be in sight after all.

While you wait for Leprechaun’s Hulu release, you can watch the trailer for the first film down below. Lionsgate also recently released a Walmart exclusive steelbook of the whole franchise which can be purchased here.