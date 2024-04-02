Entertainment Journalist Maureen Joins EW

With over seven years of experience in the entertainment industry, Maureen is an award-winning journalist who has written for Turner Classic Movies and more. She has worked at EW for six years, covering film, TV, theater, music, and books.

Maureen holds Master's degrees from both the University of Southern California and the University of Oxford. Her debut novel is highly anticipated.

