Entertainment industry under pressure as streaming companies report results

Last month, Netflix Inc. stock jumped after it reported big subscriber gains and hiked prices. Last week, results from Paramount Global beat expectations, sending shares of the streaming and entertainment giant on its best percentage gain in nearly a year, and Roku Inc. also offered an upbeat outlook. This week — as Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
all report results — we’ll get a deeper sense of whether the entertainment industry is starting to make investors happy again, even if they make viewers less happy in the process. Those companies will report as the streaming industry, under pressure from investors to turn a better profit, consolidates and as platforms charge more to watch and cram more advertisements into shows and films. Cable TV providers and movie theaters, too, are trying to figure out a way forward as streaming becomes more prevalent. Even as Hollywood’s writers come back to work following a strike that shut down production, its actors are still striking, with issues surrounding AI usage to portray actors, streaming payments and other issues in the balance
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: billboard | Read more »
Source: sdut | Read more »
Source: PennLive | Read more »
Source: dcexaminer | Read more »
Source: Variety | Read more »
Source: billboard | Read more »