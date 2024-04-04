Enterprise Wrestler Dominates Competition to Win State Title

Enterprise ’s Kameron Stiffler dominated the competition to win the 126-pound Class 7A state wrestling title. He won all seven of his postseason matches, outscoring his opponents 70-4. Since January, he has won his last 12 matches by a score of 122-7.

