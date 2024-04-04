Enterprise Mayor Declares April as Autism Awareness Month

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper declares April as Autism Awareness Month in the city. Autism affects communication, imagination, and relationships. Autism Support of Alabama will host a 'Walk for Autism' event on April 13.

