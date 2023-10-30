Enterprise CEO says rental car prices have moderated as supplies have improved but remain high

Chrissy Taylor, CEO of the newly renamed Enterprise Mobility, emphasized rentals to businesses and insurance companies with clients whose cars were damaged in crashes.

Enterprise is now up to more than 2.3 million vehicles in its fleet, more than it had right before the pandemic. Q: With a shortage of cars and trucks during the pandemic, but leisure travel making a big resurgence, what's going on with your business now?

Q: Rental vehicles got very expensive when the pandemic hit. Have prices stayed high and what do you see in the future? Q: Used vehicle prices shot up in 2021 and then dropped in 2022. But they've stayed high in part because of lack of supply coming from rental car companies returning vehicles to the market. Do you see that as normalizing? headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: ksatnews »

Enterprise CEO says rental car prices have moderated as supplies have improved but remain highWhen Enterprise started to see automobile supply problems after the pandemic hit in 2020, the car and truck rental, fleet management and mobility company decided to cater to its long-term customers. Read more ⮕

Enterprise CEO says rental car prices have moderated as supplies have improved but remain highWhen Enterprise started to see automobile supply problems after the pandemic hit in 2020, the car and truck rental, fleet management and mobility company decided to cater to its long-term customers. Read more ⮕

Foo Fighters: Jagger, 'Rope,' Mirren & More (SNL 2010/2020 Rewind)Wrapping up our look back at the band's history with NBC's Saturday Night Live, here's the Foo Fighters' run on SNL from 2010-2020. Read more ⮕

Indian Matchmaking (2020) | ScreenRantIndian Matchmaking is a documentary reality television series that premiered on Netflix in 2020. It features Sima Taparia, Mumbai's premier matchmaker, as she helps single men and women to find their perfect matches. Using various resources, Sima will attempt to break down the barriers between potential lovers and prepare them for marriage. Read more ⮕

Why guilty pleas in Georgia 2020 election interference case pose significant risk to Donald TrumpFormer Trump attorney Jenna Willis was the latest lawyer to plead guilty in the case revolving around efforts to thwart Georgia's 2020 election after Trump's loss. Read more ⮕

Tiny Pretty Things (2020) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too. Read more ⮕