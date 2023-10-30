Enterprise CEO says rental car prices have moderated as supplies have improved but remain high

Chrissy Taylor, CEO of the newly renamed Enterprise Mobility, emphasized rentals to businesses and insurance companies with clients whose cars were damaged in crashes.

Now that travel has made a comeback, Taylor sees rental cars growing again, but says most of the St. Louis-based company’s business is still with its core customers. Enterprise is now up to more than 2.3 million vehicles in its fleet, more than it had right before the pandemic.Sounders clinch top-four seed in West with 2-0 win over St. Louis CityTaylor talked with The Associated Press about where her business is headed, the resurgence in travel, and rental prices. The answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: With a shortage of cars and trucks during the pandemic, but leisure travel making a big resurgence, what’s going on with your business now? A: A third of our business happens in the airport and two-thirds happens in our suburban market. And our suburban market has been growing exponentially with our contracted business, which includes the corporate customers and the road warrior. They are back and they do travel regionally. So we do have a lot of that business, not just at the airport but in the home city, and then insurance replacement. People still have been driving the last several years, even with the pandemic. headtopics.com

Q: Rental vehicles got very expensive when the pandemic hit. Have prices stayed high and what do you see in the future? A: As demand loosens, we have seen prices moderate year over year, but we’re happy where pricing is. People continue to travel. Pricing is also a factor because we’re in the suburban market. It is based on availability of vehicle, what location you’re going to, what vehicle type you are trying to rent. So there are different factors that go into pricing. The experience needs to be positive, but we feel good about where pricing is.

Federal judge reimposes limited gag order in Donald Trump's 2020 election interference caseThe federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington has reimposed a narrow gag order barring him from making public comments targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. U.S. Read more ⮕

