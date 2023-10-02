Enrolling in Medicare? Here’s what’s covered and what’s not.

There’s an array of choices to make when it comes to Medicare and an alphabet soup of names and acronyms. Here’s a guide to make it a little simpler.The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. That’s when people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year.

The open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. That’s when people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year. Part A: Hospital care, hospice care, some skilled nursing care after a hospitalization that isn’t considered long-term care or custodial care. You must meet certain conditions to get these benefits. Most people don’t pay a premium for Part A because they or a spouse already paid for it through their payroll taxes while working.

Part D: Prescription drugs. The average monthly premium for Part D is $31.50 per month in 2023, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Medigap plans: This supplemental coverage sold by private insurers fills in many of the gaps in Medicare Part A and Part B — which together are known as traditional Medicare. Medigap still doesn’t cover nursing home care, vision or dental. Medigap operates under different names in Massachusetts, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Medicare is the program that provides health insurance coverage to 65 million adults, or nearly 20% of the U.S. population, according to health policy research firm KFF. Medicare is broken into sections and you have to make sure you have a comprehensive plan or care may fall through the cracks, which could cost you extra.

“Open enrollment is one of the best financial decisions anyone can make – to go through your coverage and options. It’s worse than doing your taxes, but it’s important,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst with think tank the Senior Citizens League. “The savings will be worth the time and effort.”

Part B: Doctors and outpatient services, laboratory visits, diagnostic tests, medical equipment, ambulance transport, mental healthcare. You need to pay regular premiums for Medicare Part B. In 2023, the cost starts at $164.90.

It’s important to note the care that’s not covered under Medicare. According to Medicare.gov, Medicare does not cover long-term care or custodial care, eye exams, dentures or most dental care, cosmetic surgery, massage therapy, hearing aids and exams for fitting them, personal care or help with activities of daily living such as dressing, bathing or eating. It also doesn’t cover care overseas, chiropractic care or routine podiatry.

Medicare A and B cover 80% of your medical costs and you pay the remaining 20% – and there’s no limit to how high that amount can be.

From the list above, it looks like we forgot Part C. But that’s known as Medicare Advantage, which is the Medicare coverage option offered by private insurance companies. It now covers more participants than traditional Medicare.

Read: Medicare Advantage surpasses traditional Medicare—and that costs taxpayers more

Medicare Advantage provides a broad type of coverage with some extra perks such as vision and dental coverage — but that comes at the cost of having a limited choice of doctors and requirements for referrals to specialists. Medicare Advantage also caps your annual out-of-pocket costs. In 2023, the out-of-pocket limit for Medicare Advantage is $8,300 for in-network services and $12,450 for in-network and out-of-network services combined. You may be familiar with Medicare Advantage because its plans are often advertised in television commercials with celebrities extolling a plan’s benefits.

“Don’t choose a plan because your neighbor told you to or because Joe Namath told you to. The Joe Namath commercial played 60,000 times last year and Joe doesn’t know your medications, doesn’t know your health and doesn’t know your doctors,” said Ari Parker, head of Medicare advisory with Chapter and author of “It’s Not That Complicated,” a Medicare guidebook. Signing up for a Medicare plan based on recommendations from friends or celebrity pitches “is a big mistake.”

It’s important that Medicare Advantage or drug coverage is reviewed yearly because health and drug plans can make changes each year to things like cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks.

“You want to marry your Medigap plan, but date your drug or Medicare Advantage plan,” Parker said. “Those plans can change every year and you want to make sure you’re getting what you need.” There’s no charge to work with an independent adviser such as Chapter, which is paid by insurance companies, Parker said.

Johnson of the Senior Citizens League recommended using State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs), which offer free and unbiased insurance counseling and assistance to Medicare-eligible individuals.

An adviser could help you sift through the options, of which there are many: Medicare beneficiaries can choose from 43 Medicare Advantage plans offered by nine insurance companies in 2023, according to KFF. That’s in addition to traditional Medicare.

“You have to be very careful. Medicare Advantage advertising can be very misleading,” Johnson said. “There’s been a big jump in Medicare Advantage enrollment and I think that has a lot to do with it — people just go with the name they recognize or know. ”