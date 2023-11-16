This week, we talk about the enormous stakes for democracy in 2024, pick the person of the week and share some Thanksgiving Day pointers. Trump declared on Truth Social (on Veterans Day weekend, no less) that “the radical left thugs ... live like vermin within the confines of our country.” He repeated the invective during an appearance in New Hampshire.
The former president’s incendiary rhetoric invokes a term frequently used by Nazis to dehumanize Jews, including a 1939 quote attributed to Hitler: ‘This vermin must be destroyed. The Jews are our sworn enemies.’” Responding to Trump’s fascist threats: “On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation’s heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini — two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting, to defeat exactly the kind of un-American ideas Trump now champions.” Trump doesn’t care about our troops or what they fought for — he thinks they’re ‘losers’ for making the ultimate sacrifice defending our country from forces opposed to democracy and its ideals
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »