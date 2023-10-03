Enjoy A First Look At Funko’s Disney 100 Iron Man Facet Pop! [EXCLUSIVE]

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Funko continues to roll out unique collectibles in collaboration with Disney for Disney’s 100-year anniversary. Disney’s array of properties is vast, especially given its acquirement of companies like Marvel, Fox, and Lucasfilm over the last 15 years, giving Funko endless opportunities for the creation of must-have items.

Now, Funko is celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most important Avenger with a fun new Pop! Iron Man. This is far from the first time a beloved Marvel Comics character has been given the Pop! treatment, with other D100 drops including a Miles Morales Pop! Train Figure that sees the hero ready for action on top of a subway train.

A Closer Look At Funko’s Disney 100 Pop! Iron Man Close POP Marvel: D100- Iron Man (Facet): Funko’s Facet Pops boast unique art styling that offers a stunning new take on a beloved character. Previous examples include this Pop! Mickey Mouse figure, which is based on the character’s appearance in the movie Fantasia, but the look transfers equally well to the world of Marvel Comics.

This figure also depicts Iron Man in an exciting action pose, not only showing his hand repulsors up and ready for a battle but also featuring the superhero boosting into the air. The figure stands approximately 4.3 inches tall, including the white base on which it is held and posed; generally the same size as other Funko figures, it is an easy addition to any collector’s shelf. headtopics.com

