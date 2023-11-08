Enhanced Security and Usability with Smart Contract Wallets

Smart contract wallets, based on contract accounts instead of externally-owned accounts (EOA), offers enhanced security, usability and interoperability for Ethereum users. By controlling a smart contract holding funds, users can recover accounts without seed phrases, set transfer limits, and utilize multi-signature transactions. Smart contract wallets can also interact directly with decentralized applications (DApps) and enable features like gasless transactions and batched transactions.

