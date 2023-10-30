The Home Assistant app is like a helpful sidekick for your smart devices. It connects with over 1,000 different gadgets and lets you easily control them. It also keeps you in the loop with notifications about what's happening at home. Plus, you can manage everything right from your wrist if you, for example, have, let's say, anIn a bid to enhance control for Android users over their smart home gadgets, Home Assistant has introduced support for Device Control (via).

Thanks to this upgrade in the Home Assistant app, users are no longer limited to the built-in controls alone. The app's dashboard becomes a reliable hub for managing devices across their smart home landscape. It's worth noting that only users withrolls out to devices, the Home Assistant app receives the tools tailored for this update, which operates similarly to the Google Home Panel found on selectempowers users to execute a myriad of controls directly from their smartphones.

What's more, users can configure controls for use even when their device is locked. For those seeking simultaneous control over multiple devices, the dashboard's side-by-side server controls are a valuable asset. headtopics.com

To switch between modes, users can open the app, go to Settings > Companion app > Manage device controls, and choose either 'Built-in' or 'Dashboard.' It's important to note that when transitioning from built-in device controls to a dashboard, users may need to remove all controls previously in use for the dashboard to appear.

